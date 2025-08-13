Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan secures 55,000 tons of sugar in global tender at up to $586 per ton

TCP sources supply from Al Khaleej Sugar and Dreyfus as government targets price stability amid rising retail costs

By Reuters

Pakistan’s state-run Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has reportedly concluded purchases of around 55,000 metric tons of white sugar in its latest international tender, which sought offers for up to 100,000 tons and closed earlier this week, according to European trade sources on Wednesday.

The deal includes 30,000 tons of medium-grade sugar sourced from Al Khaleej Sugar at a price of $586 per ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, and 25,000 tons of fine-grade sugar from Dreyfus at approximately $580 per ton c&f.

Traders said that one additional participant in the tender has been asked to revise its offer, leaving the possibility of another purchase award later this week.

The tender attracted four bids in total. It comes as the federal government has already cleared plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to stabilise domestic prices, following a sharp surge in retail rates. Offers in this tender were first reported on Monday.

Previous article
ECC greenlights industrial estate on PSM land, leather export reforms, and major grants
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Aurangzeb touts record economic indicators, foreign investments at RCCI Independence Day...

Finance minister cites global confidence, strong reforms, and fresh investment as signs of economic turnaround, urges unity for national progress

Petrol price may rise by Rs 1.32/litre from 16th August

PM Shehbaz welcomes moody’s upgrade of Pakistan’s credit rating to Caa1

Shaza Fatima unveils AI and digital transformation drive to shape Pakistan’s future

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.