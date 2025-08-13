Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Perplexity AI makes $34.5 billion bid for Google’s Chrome browser

The AI startup aims to challenge Google’s dominance following the DOJ’s antitrust suit, with investor backing for its ambitious acquisition offer

By Monitoring Desk

Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has made an unsolicited $34.5 billion bid to acquire Google’s Chrome browser, surpassing its current $18 billion valuation. The company has secured backing from several investors for the deal, which seeks to challenge Google’s monopoly following a recent antitrust ruling by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

This proposal comes after the DOJ’s antitrust suit against Google, which resulted in a court ruling declaring Google’s control over internet search as an illegal monopoly. The DOJ suggested that Google divest its Chrome browser to level the playing field for search competitors.

Perplexity, known for its AI-powered search engine and recently launched AI browser Comet, previously explored acquisition talks with Meta but did not finalize a deal. The startup also previously proposed a merger with TikTok, which has faced uncertainty over its U.S. operations since 2024.

Previous article
Pakistan forms committee to boost auto exports following US tariff reduction
Next article
Shaza Fatima unveils AI and digital transformation drive to shape Pakistan’s future
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.