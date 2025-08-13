Perplexity AI makes $34.5 billion bid for Google’s Chrome browser

Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has made an unsolicited $34.5 billion bid to acquire Google’s Chrome browser, surpassing its current $18 billion valuation. The company has secured backing from several investors for the deal, which seeks to challenge Google’s monopoly following a recent antitrust ruling by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

This proposal comes after the DOJ’s antitrust suit against Google, which resulted in a court ruling declaring Google’s control over internet search as an illegal monopoly. The DOJ suggested that Google divest its Chrome browser to level the playing field for search competitors.

Perplexity, known for its AI-powered search engine and recently launched AI browser Comet, previously explored acquisition talks with Meta but did not finalize a deal. The startup also previously proposed a merger with TikTok, which has faced uncertainty over its U.S. operations since 2024.