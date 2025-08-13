Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

PIA to launch direct flights to Barcelona and Milan, expanding European routes

Airline aims to enhance connectivity for overseas Pakistanis in response to travel demand

By News Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plans to introduce direct flights to Barcelona and Milan as part of its expanded European operations, following instructions from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

As per reports, the airline is exploring new European destinations to meet rising travel demand after resuming its European routes. Minister Asif specifically directed PIA to prioritise Barcelona and Milan, given the large Pakistani communities in these cities. Milan, in particular, has a significant population from Sialkot, which is the minister’s home constituency.

The introduction of direct flights is expected to provide greater travel convenience for overseas Pakistanis residing in these regions.

In related developments, the United Kingdom recently lifted its ban on Pakistani airlines, allowing them to resume operations after a five-year suspension. This decision has provided a boost to PIA, which has already started preparations to operate direct flights to the UK. 

Initially, PIA will operate three weekly flights to Manchester with Boeing 777 aircraft, followed by plans to restore services to London and Birmingham. The UK’s decision follows a ban imposed in 2020 after allegations of fake pilot licenses.

News Desk
News Desk

