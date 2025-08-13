Sign inSubscribe
PSX ends Wednesday in the red; KSE-100 drops 476 points amid profit-taking

Profit-taking dragged the KSE-100 index lower despite strong gains earlier in the session, while Moody’s credit rating upgrade signals positive market outlook

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD, August 13, 2025: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a negative note on Wednesday, as profit-taking wiped out earlier gains, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index falling 476.02 points or 0.32% to settle at 146,529.30.

The index reached an intra-day high of 147,892.25, up by 886.93 points, but was unable to hold on to those gains, closing lower at 146,529.30. The total volume of KSE-100 shares traded was 298.88 million.

While 40 of the 100 index companies closed in the green, 60 closed lower. Major losers included PGLC (-9.88%), HMB (-3.74%), and EFERT (-2.71%), while top gainers included AIRLINK (+10.00%), PKGP (+3.29%), and TPLRF1 (+3.14%).

Sectors such as Fertilizer, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies, and Food & Personal Care Products weighed heavily on the index, while sectors like Cement and Commercial Banks provided support.

The market’s negative close came despite Moody’s credit rating upgrade for Pakistan, which was seen as a positive development for the country’s external position. However, analysts remain cautious, stating that sustained investor confidence requires continued fiscal prudence and careful management of the external account.

