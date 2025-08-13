Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP projects faster growth, stable inflation in latest Monetary Policy Report

Central bank keeps policy rate at 11 percent; sees GDP rising up to 4.25 percent in FY26 and reserves at $15.5bn by year-end

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued its latest Monetary Policy Report (MPR), detailing the economic developments and outlook that informed recent deliberations of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The central bank noted that the policy rate was kept unchanged at 11 percent in its June and July meetings, adding that the real policy rate is expected to remain “sufficiently positive” to keep inflation anchored within the medium-term target range.

In the external sector, the MPR projects the trade deficit to widen further during FY26, though steady growth in workers’ remittances is expected to limit the current account deficit to between 0 and 1 percent of GDP. The SBP forecast that projected financial inflows and continued interbank foreign exchange purchases would lift foreign exchange reserves to $15.5 billion by the end of December 2025.

The report anticipates further momentum in economic activity as the impact of earlier interest rate cuts continues to filter through the economy, with real GDP growth projected in the range of 3.25 to 4.25 percent for FY26. At the same time, it cautions that potential domestic and external risks could weigh on the baseline outlook, without identifying specific triggers.

The MPR also highlights five thematic box items covering the lag in monetary policy transmission following the cumulative 1,100 basis point rate cut, summaries of recent cautious monetary moves by major central banks, a guide to interpreting fan charts, and the SBP’s use of alternative data and machine learning to fill gaps in labor market and agricultural statistics.

The central bank described the publication as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance transparency in monetary policymaking and strengthen communication with stakeholders.

Previous article
Hanif Abbasi unveils timeline for Pakistan Railways overhaul, eyes December 2025 transformation of all major stations
Next article
ECC greenlights industrial estate on PSM land, leather export reforms, and major grants
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Aurangzeb touts record economic indicators, foreign investments at RCCI Independence Day...

Finance minister cites global confidence, strong reforms, and fresh investment as signs of economic turnaround, urges unity for national progress

Petrol price may rise by Rs 1.32/litre from 16th August

PM Shehbaz welcomes moody’s upgrade of Pakistan’s credit rating to Caa1

Shaza Fatima unveils AI and digital transformation drive to shape Pakistan’s future

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.