Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP issues final amendments to public offering regime to enhance IPO process

The new regulations, effective August 6, 2025, introduce key changes to improve transparency and competition in public offerings

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD, August 13, 2025: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced the final amendments to the public offering regime, which governs the issuance of equity securities, debt instruments, and units of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) to the public.

The amendments, effective from August 6, 2025, aim to optimise the initial public offering (IPO) process by promoting competition, increasing transparency, and leveraging technology for better investor participation. The updated regulations introduce a more inclusive price discovery mechanism and replace the single book runner model with the concept of “Eligible Participant,” allowing broader investor involvement.

Additionally, banks and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) are now permitted to act as Consultants to the Issue for equity offerings, enhancing flexibility in the process.

The SECP has stated that these changes come after extensive consultations with stakeholders, and future IPO transactions will follow these amended regulations. Further details are available on the SECP website.

Previous article
Highnoon Laboratories Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited join forces to transform healthcare in Pakistan
Next article
Record $5.3 million auction of Martian meteorite sparks controversy over ownership
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PSX ends Wednesday in the red; KSE-100 drops 476 points amid...

Profit-taking dragged the KSE-100 index lower despite strong gains earlier in the session, while Moody’s credit rating upgrade signals positive market outlook

Meezan Bank reports Rs47.14 billion half-year profit, down 9.6% YoY

Habib Metropolitan Bank reports stable half-year profit with strong non-mark-up income

Crescent Star Insurance to acquire 38% stake in SG Power Limited

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.