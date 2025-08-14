Aptma urges Ogra to delay RLNG bill payments, citing lack of clarity and reconciliation

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has called on the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to defer the payment of RLNG bills for the period from June 2015 to June 2022, citing concerns over the lack of clarity and proper reconciliation.

In a letter to Ogra’s chairman, Aptma Secretary General Shahid Sattar stated that member mills had received RLNG bills amounting to hundreds of millions of rupees, reflecting the finalization of provisional charges over seven years. The bills, which have a payment deadline of just two working days—by Tuesday, August 12, 2025—have been issued without any prior explanation, detailed calculations, or breakdown of the charges.

Aptma has protested the sudden imposition of these bills, stressing that consumers should be given adequate time to review such significant charges in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Sattar pointed out that between 2015 and 2022, RLNG rates for the industry were capped at $6.5/MMBtu for certain periods and $9/MMBtu for others, but there has been no explanation on how these rates were factored into the arrears calculation.

Sattar further warned that the immediate imposition of these substantial bills could threaten the liquidity of the manufacturing sector in the current economic climate.

Aptma has requested that Ogra grant a 20-day period for the textile industry to reconcile its actual RLNG consumption against the billed amounts. The association also called for the issuance of detailed bills showing monthly consumption, additional charges, and the applicable provisional and actualized RLNG rates.