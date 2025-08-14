Sign inSubscribe
Banks to open on Saturday for Haj 2026 applications

State Bank directs 14 banks to collect Haj applications to streamline pilgrimage process

By News Desk

Pakistan’s central bank has instructed 14 designated banks to open selected branches on Saturday, August 16, to collect applications for Haj 2026, following a request from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that the branches will operate from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. nationwide. The extended hours aim to assist prospective pilgrims in submitting their applications ahead of the Haj season.

The government’s annual Haj programme, in coordination with banks, is crucial for managing the pilgrimage, which annually facilitates travel for tens of thousands of Pakistanis to Saudi Arabia.

