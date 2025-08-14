CDA approves exemption from ROW charges for IT infrastructure development, fiberisation

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the exemption from Right-of-Way (ROW) charges for the development and installation of IT infrastructure, including fiberisation. The approval follows a directive from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, praised the move, calling it a “game changer” for Pakistan’s broadband infrastructure.

Fatima expressed her excitement on social media, stating, “It has begun! No more barriers to internet expansion! The CDA has removed the ROW charges, and next we’ll tackle major federal entities. The portal is already in place!”