Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CDA approves exemption from ROW charges for IT infrastructure development, fiberisation

Decision aimed at boosting broadband expansion; Minister calls it a "game changer" for Pakistan's internet growth

By News Desk

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the exemption from Right-of-Way (ROW) charges for the development and installation of IT infrastructure, including fiberisation. The approval follows a directive from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, praised the move, calling it a “game changer” for Pakistan’s broadband infrastructure.

Fatima expressed her excitement on social media, stating, “It has begun! No more barriers to internet expansion! The CDA has removed the ROW charges, and next we’ll tackle major federal entities. The portal is already in place!”

Previous article
Pakistan is on the path toward economic stability and sustainable growth, says SBP governor
Next article
Gold extends rise on Fed rate-cut hopes, softer dollar
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.