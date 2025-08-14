Customs revises values for 22 power tools imported from all origins

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has revised the customs values for the import of 22 types of power tools from all origins. A new valuation ruling (2021- 2025) was issued on Wednesday following a revision process.

Earlier, Valuation Ruling No. 1908/2024 was challenged by stakeholders, leading the Director General, Valuation, Karachi to rescind it and order a fresh valuation exercise. This was carried out under Section 25-A of the Customs Act, 1969, with consultations involving stakeholders and adjustments based on import data and market trends.

Importers, including M/s MA Tools, proposed adjustments to the measurement unit and classification criteria for power tools. Concerns were raised regarding branding categories and the use of QY Research, with importers seeking more transparency on the accepted values for certain goods.

The Customs Valuation Directorate employed the Deductive Value Method under Section 25(7) of the Customs Act to determine the revised customs values. A market inquiry was conducted, although variations in market prices limited its results.

The final values for power tools were established under Section 25(9), based on a combination of applicable methodologies and existing regulations. The updated customs values are now set for the assessment of duties and taxes.