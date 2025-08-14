Sign inSubscribe
Dar links unity and diplomacy to Pakistan’s economic and strategic growth

Deputy prime minister stresses foreign policy’s role in attracting investment, boosting trade, and fostering regional stability

By Monitoring Desk

As Pakistan marks its 79th Independence Day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has urged the nation to strengthen unity and pursue a principled foreign policy that advances Pakistan’s global position, supports economic objectives, and promotes a stable regional environment.

In his Independence Day message, Dar congratulated the nation and reaffirmed that Pakistan remains guided by Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of diplomacy grounded in mutual respect, regional stability, and peace—principles he said were essential to securing long-term economic and strategic gains.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the country’s founding generation, Dar noted that Pakistan was built on resilience and truth, qualities that remain vital in overcoming modern economic and geopolitical challenges.

“I reaffirm that our nation cannot be defeated as long as we stand united,” he said. “In the wake of recent turbulence, I commend the resolve of our Armed Forces and our people who safeguarded our sovereignty. This unity reflects not only strong military preparedness but also a principled foreign policy that has earned broad international support—critical for attracting foreign investment and building trade partnerships.”

He stressed that both Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq are reminders that national freedom is protected not only through border security but also by upholding truth, justice, and dignity in global economic and diplomatic engagements.

Dar said Pakistan’s foreign policy would continue to project the country as a responsible, peace-loving nation, ready to resolve disputes through dialogue, expand international economic cooperation, and contribute to a stable and prosperous region. He called on citizens to remain united, protect democratic values, and work collectively toward a strong, dignified, and economically resilient Pakistan.

