Flag hoisting ceremony held at HBL Plaza, to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan

By Press Release
A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan’s iconic skyscraper, HBL Plaza, to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. ‎Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL, raised the national flag.
