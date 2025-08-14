Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

San Francisco Fed chief opposes urgent 50bps rate cut

Mary Daly urges gradual approach despite softening job market and inflation pressures

By Reuters

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly has dismissed the need for a rapid 50-basis-point interest rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting, saying such a move would signal undue urgency given the current strength of the U.S. labor market.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Daly said she sees no immediate need to “catch up” and prefers a gradual recalibration of monetary policy toward a more neutral stance over the next year. While supporting last month’s decision to hold rates steady, she acknowledged that inflation pressures have been lower than expected and job-market conditions have softened, which could justify a measured rate cut.

Daly’s remarks contrast with some Fed officials signalling openness to faster cuts, a position favoured by U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has pushed for rate reductions as the administration expands the list of candidates to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell to 11.

Previous article
Flag hoisting ceremony held at HBL Plaza, to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan
Next article
India’s trade deficit widens sharply in July amid surge in imports
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.