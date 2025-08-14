Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Saudi Arabia’s PIF writes down $8 billion on gigaprojects amid challenges

Public Investment Fund reduces value of NEOM, other projects by 12% due to cost overruns and delays

By Monitoring Desk

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), a nearly $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, has written down $8 billion on its high-profile gigaprojects, including the ambitious NEOM desert mega-city. The PIF valued its gigaprojects at 211 billion riyals ($56.24 billion) by the end of 2024, down 12% from 241 billion riyals in 2023.

The adjustment reflects cost overruns, delays, and shifting market conditions for projects like NEOM, intended to reshape the kingdom’s economy and image. NEOM, the desert city planned to house nine million people, has faced implementation challenges and delays, with reports suggesting the project has been scaled back. The revision highlights the financial and practical difficulties Saudi Arabia faces in its Vision 2030 transformation.

Previous article
India’s trade deficit widens sharply in July amid surge in imports
Next article
NBP marks 78th independence day with heartwarming performance by deaf reach school children
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.