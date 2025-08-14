Shehbaz orders rapid completion of Islamabad Technology Park within original timeline

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the under-construction Technology Park in Islamabad, voicing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work and directing officials to speed up construction so the project is completed within the originally agreed timeframe.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz underscored the project’s strategic importance for Pakistan’s economic and technological advancement. He stressed that the facility must meet international standards in both infrastructure and services to achieve its role in driving the country’s digital economy.

“All stakeholders must accelerate their efforts to complete the Technology Park at the earliest,” he said during the visit. “This project is critical to expanding Pakistan’s IT sector, creating jobs for our youth, and strengthening the national economy.”

Officials briefed the prime minister on the project’s scope and features, which include two basement levels, a ground floor, and nine upper floors. The building will house office spaces, an incubation center, a business support center, research and development laboratories, a Level III data center, and an auditorium. Parking facilities will accommodate up to 1,200 vehicles.

During the briefing, it was noted that the Technology Park is expected to create employment opportunities for young professionals, enhance Pakistan’s global competitiveness in the IT sector, and contribute to sustainable economic growth. It also aims to bridge the digital divide and offer a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, and research.

The prime minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting the tech sector, calling for strict adherence to deadlines, stronger coordination among relevant departments, and regular progress reports to his office.

“There is no room for delays in projects of national importance,” he said. “A state-of-the-art Technology Park will not only attract foreign investment but also harness the potential of our talented youth.”