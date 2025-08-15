Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Capital Smart Motors to launch Forthing Friday REEV, a 1,150 km range-extended electric SUV

Pre-launch showcases start August 19, with pricing between PKR 8.99 million and PKR 10.99 million for the BEV and REEV models

By Monitoring Desk

Capital Smart Motors is set to enter Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) market with the upcoming Forthing Friday REEV, a range-extended electric SUV offering a 1,150 km driving range, Pakwheels reported. 

The Forthing Friday REEV is equipped with a 31.9 kWh battery that provides up to 600 km of electric-only driving. Additionally, a petrol engine serves as a generator, extending the range by another 550 km, addressing concerns over Pakistan’s limited EV charging infrastructure.

The pre-launch prices have been announced for the Forthing Friday variants, ranging from PKR 8.99 million for the BEV to PKR 10.99 million for the REEV model.

The vehicles will be available for pre-booking and test drives at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad, Dolmen Mall in Lahore, and Dolmen Mall in Karachi from August 19.

With this launch, Capital Smart Motors aims to lead Pakistan’s transition to electric mobility, offering long-range capabilities, advanced features, and competitive pricing in the premium EV market.

