Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Frieslandcampina Engro Foods posts 5.12% increase in half-year profit

Strong operating profit growth offsets revenue decline in Frieslandcampina Engro Foods’ latest financial results

By News Desk

KARACHI: Frieslandcampina Engro Foods Limited (PSX: FCEPL) reported a profit after tax of Rs1.32 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, reflecting a 5.12% increase compared to Rs1.25 billion in the same period last year (SPLY).

Despite a 4.61% decrease in revenue from contracts with customers, totaling Rs52.49 billion, the company managed to achieve a 3.31% rise in gross profit, reaching Rs9.78 billion. This was driven by a reduction in the cost of sales, which fell 6.26% year-on-year to Rs42.70 billion.

Operating profit grew 18.26% to Rs4.73 billion, supported by a sharp 58.44% decline in finance costs. However, tax expenses increased by 218.24%, reaching Rs2.62 billion, contributing to a final profit for the period of Rs1.32 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose by 5.52% to Rs1.72 from Rs1.63 in SPLY.

Previous article
PM Sharif calls for enhanced trade and bilateral ties with Bangladesh
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.