Frieslandcampina Engro Foods posts 5.12% increase in half-year profit

KARACHI: Frieslandcampina Engro Foods Limited (PSX: FCEPL) reported a profit after tax of Rs1.32 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, reflecting a 5.12% increase compared to Rs1.25 billion in the same period last year (SPLY).

Despite a 4.61% decrease in revenue from contracts with customers, totaling Rs52.49 billion, the company managed to achieve a 3.31% rise in gross profit, reaching Rs9.78 billion. This was driven by a reduction in the cost of sales, which fell 6.26% year-on-year to Rs42.70 billion.

Operating profit grew 18.26% to Rs4.73 billion, supported by a sharp 58.44% decline in finance costs. However, tax expenses increased by 218.24%, reaching Rs2.62 billion, contributing to a final profit for the period of Rs1.32 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose by 5.52% to Rs1.72 from Rs1.63 in SPLY.