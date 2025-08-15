KAPCO appoints Lt. General Muhammad Saeed (retd) as new chairman and director

Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) has appointed Lt. General Muhammad Saeed (retd) as the company’s new chairman and director, effective from August 15, 2025. The announcement was made through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

Lt. General Saeed’s appointment follows the departure of Lt. General Sajjad Ghani (retd), whose term has concluded. This marks a significant leadership transition within the listed independent power producer (IPP), known for its multi-fuel-fired power station in Kot Addu, Punjab.

In a separate development, KAPCO recently received shareholder approval to sell its Gas Turbines GT-3 and GT-4, along with associated components, to Rizwan Steel (Private) Limited for Rs800 million. Shahab Qader Khan, the Chief Executive, and Adolf Anthony Rath, the company secretary, have been authorized to dispose of the plant and machinery on behalf of the company.

Founded in 1996, KAPCO owns, operates, and maintains a power station with a total capacity of 1,600 MW. The company became privatized in 1996 following competitive bidding by the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan. It is currently listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.