Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Leghari directs DISCOs to finalize single-point power supply agreements with SEZs, industrial estates

Move aims to boost industrial output, ensure transparent power supply to SEZs and estates

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, has directed all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to immediately finalize agreements, in line with NEPRA’s directives, for supplying electricity and billing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Estates through a single-point connection. He further instructed the companies to establish direct contact with the respective zone administrations without delay.

As per details, the Power Division, after securing approval from the federal cabinet, had submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on February 25 for the provision of electricity to these zones via single-point supply. Following consultations, NEPRA on August 11 instructed that final agreements be concluded with the zone administrations through mutual discussions.

Federal Minister Awais Leghari, in a statement, said that this initiative will promote industrial and commercial activities, enhance transparency in electricity supply and billing processes and eliminate unnecessary interference and corruption within the distribution companies.

Previous article
OGRA announces slight increase in RLNG prices for August
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Finance Minister Aurangzeb fast-tracks key social impact initiatives

Finance Minister directs swift implementation of initiatives in skills development, smallholder farmer financing, and energy efficiency to drive national development

Pakistan, US agree to advance new trade pact aimed at boosting investment and market access

SECP grants license to Cordoba PE Management for Private Equity and Venture Capital Services

Ghandhara Automobiles targets 40% upside with JAC-T9 Hunter, strong truck sales

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.