Leghari directs DISCOs to finalize single-point power supply agreements with SEZs, industrial estates

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, has directed all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to immediately finalize agreements, in line with NEPRA’s directives, for supplying electricity and billing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Estates through a single-point connection. He further instructed the companies to establish direct contact with the respective zone administrations without delay.

As per details, the Power Division, after securing approval from the federal cabinet, had submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on February 25 for the provision of electricity to these zones via single-point supply. Following consultations, NEPRA on August 11 instructed that final agreements be concluded with the zone administrations through mutual discussions.

Federal Minister Awais Leghari, in a statement, said that this initiative will promote industrial and commercial activities, enhance transparency in electricity supply and billing processes and eliminate unnecessary interference and corruption within the distribution companies.