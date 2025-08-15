National savings announces winners of Rs100 and Rs1,500 prize bond draws for August 2025

The National Savings Centre has announced the results of two prize bond draws held in August 2025, offering cash prizes across multiple categories while ensuring investors retain the full value of their bonds.

In Lahore, draw No. 51 for the Rs100 prize bond was held on August 15. The first prize winner will receive Rs700,000, while three second prize winners will each take home Rs200,000. Holders of the third prize will receive Rs1,000 each. Prize bonds can be purchased by any Pakistani citizen from SBP-BSC offices, designated bank branches, or National Savings Centres, and may be redeemed at any time without deductions.

Separately in Faisalabad, the Rs1,500 prize bond draw for August 2025 awarded a first prize of Rs3 million to ticket number 790468. Three second prizes of Rs1 million each went to ticket numbers 031085, 193673, and 607650.

According to State Bank policy, prize amounts are subject to withholding tax, with rates determined by the winner’s filer status. For filers, the Rs3 million first prize incurs Rs450,000 in tax, leaving Rs2,550,000 net, while second prize winners take home Rs850,000 after Rs150,000 in tax. Third prize winners pay Rs2,775 in tax, receiving Rs15,725 net.

Non-filers face higher deductions: Rs1,050,000 tax on the first prize, leaving Rs1,950,000 net; Rs350,000 tax on second prizes, leaving Rs650,000; and the same Rs2,775 tax for third prize winners, resulting in Rs15,725 net.

The complete lists of winning numbers for both draws will be available on the National Savings website once officially released.