Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

OGRA announces slight increase in RLNG prices for August

Rates for both SNGPL and SSGCL rise slightly following uptick in DES prices

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified revised Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices for August 2025, reflecting a marginal increase compared to the previous month.

The adjustment, made in line with the Federal Government’s policy guidelines, took effect from August 1, 2025.

According to the notification, RLNG prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have been set at $10.9770 per MMBtu for transmission and $11.7330 per MMBtu for distribution, representing an increase of 1.32% and 1.33% respectively over July 2025 rates.

For Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), the new rates stand at $9.6097 per MMBtu for transmission and $10.7285 per MMBtu for distribution — up by 1.46% in both categories.

OGRA attributed the modest hike to a slight increase in Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) prices. The detailed notification is available on OGRA’s official website (www.ogra.org.pk).

The revision is part of OGRA’s monthly price adjustment mechanism, directly impacting both consumers and industries dependent on imported LNG for their energy needs.

Previous article
PSX closes lower despite early gains on positive market sentiment
Next article
Leghari directs DISCOs to finalize single-point power supply agreements with SEZs, industrial estates
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Finance Minister Aurangzeb fast-tracks key social impact initiatives

Finance Minister directs swift implementation of initiatives in skills development, smallholder farmer financing, and energy efficiency to drive national development

Pakistan, US agree to advance new trade pact aimed at boosting investment and market access

SECP grants license to Cordoba PE Management for Private Equity and Venture Capital Services

Ghandhara Automobiles targets 40% upside with JAC-T9 Hunter, strong truck sales

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.