OGRA announces slight increase in RLNG prices for August

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified revised Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) prices for August 2025, reflecting a marginal increase compared to the previous month.

The adjustment, made in line with the Federal Government’s policy guidelines, took effect from August 1, 2025.

According to the notification, RLNG prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have been set at $10.9770 per MMBtu for transmission and $11.7330 per MMBtu for distribution, representing an increase of 1.32% and 1.33% respectively over July 2025 rates.

For Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), the new rates stand at $9.6097 per MMBtu for transmission and $10.7285 per MMBtu for distribution — up by 1.46% in both categories.

OGRA attributed the modest hike to a slight increase in Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) prices. The detailed notification is available on OGRA’s official website (www.ogra.org.pk).

The revision is part of OGRA’s monthly price adjustment mechanism, directly impacting both consumers and industries dependent on imported LNG for their energy needs.