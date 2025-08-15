Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan blocks hundreds of social media accounts linked to banned groups

Over 850 accounts reported to global platforms for removal as government pushes crackdown on online terrorism

By News Desk

Pakistan has blocked hundreds of social media accounts linked to proscribed organisations and reported over 850 others to international platforms for action, authorities said. 

The move targets accounts associated with banned groups including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, and Baloch Liberation Front—organizations listed by the UN, the US, and the UK.

Official data shows that the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) identified more than 850 such accounts. Of these, 533 accounts with over 2 million followers have already been blocked, while action against the remainder is ongoing.

The reported accounts were active on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and WhatsApp. The PTA has held meetings with platform representatives and requested relevant data to expedite enforcement. 

Facebook and TikTok acted on more than 90% of requests, while Telegram, despite being banned locally, cooperated fully. X and WhatsApp complied with only around 30% of the requests.

Officials noted that Pakistan’s electronic and print media remain free of terrorist propaganda, but extremist groups continue to use social media to spread fear, incite violence, and recruit followers.

The government has urged global platforms to permanently block all accounts linked to terrorist organizations, ensure content is deleted using advanced AI tools, and maintain rapid communication with Pakistani authorities to monitor compliance.

