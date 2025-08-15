Pakistan Customs issues revised values for imported spun yarn

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi, through Valuation Ruling No. 64 of 2025, has issued revised customs values for imports of polyester spun yarn, viscose spun yarn, acrylic spun yarn, and their blends from China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The Customs values were originally determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, based on Publication Value Reference No. 02 dated December 29, 2022.

Following representations from the Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) and other stakeholders, the directorate reviewed the values, noting that over 90 days had passed since the previous ruling and that the earlier rates no longer reflected prevailing international market prices.

Importers highlighted that a consensus-based formula for valuing polyester, viscose, and acrylic spun yarn had previously been developed in coordination with the Customs Department. However, they stated the formula had become outdated due to a decline in import volumes, and that customs values had not been revised since 2022.

The directorate found the Computed Value Method under Section 25(8) of the Customs Act inapplicable due to insufficient data on production costs in exporting countries. After analyzing information from multiple sources, including international raw material prices from CCF Group, new customs values were calculated.

Conversion costs for producing yarn from polyester, viscose, and acrylic staple fibers were determined based on international publications. These costs were then added to raw material values to set the revised customs values for 100% and blended spun yarns.

The ruling also covers conversion costs for producing multiple-ply (2-ply and 3-ply) yarns, which were incorporated into the final customs values for both polyester and viscose spun yarns.