Pakistan to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilize prices

The federal government has finalized arrangements to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar in a bid to meet domestic demand and stabilize prices in the local market, the Ministry of National Food Security announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, Letters of Credit (LCs) for the imports have been established through SOCAR, with all LCs formally opened and processed by relevant banks. The consignments will be delivered to Pakistan in phases under an existing trade agreement with SOCAR.

The first shipment is expected to arrive at the port within the next few weeks. Officials said the move is aimed at boosting domestic reserves and preventing potential shortages or sudden price fluctuations.

Under the plan, the imported sugar will be sold to the public in the open market at concessional rates to maintain affordability. The government has assured that all imported sugar will meet international quality standards and will arrive within the stipulated timeframe.