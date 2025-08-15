Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilize prices

Consignments arranged through SOCAR to arrive in phases; government aims to ensure steady supply at concessional rates

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has finalized arrangements to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar in a bid to meet domestic demand and stabilize prices in the local market, the Ministry of National Food Security announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, Letters of Credit (LCs) for the imports have been established through SOCAR, with all LCs formally opened and processed by relevant banks. The consignments will be delivered to Pakistan in phases under an existing trade agreement with SOCAR.

The first shipment is expected to arrive at the port within the next few weeks. Officials said the move is aimed at boosting domestic reserves and preventing potential shortages or sudden price fluctuations.

Under the plan, the imported sugar will be sold to the public in the open market at concessional rates to maintain affordability. The government has assured that all imported sugar will meet international quality standards and will arrive within the stipulated timeframe.

 

Previous article
Saudi Arabia signs $121 million health and energy project deals with Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.