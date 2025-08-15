Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan’s exports to North America rise by nearly 10% to $6.415 billion, driven by US textile demand

Exports to the US grow by 10.72% to $6.03bn in FY25, while trade with Canada shows slight decline

By News Desk

Pakistan’s merchandise exports to North America saw an increase of 9.97% in FY25, reaching $6.415 billion compared to $5.833 billion in FY24, largely driven by a surge in shipments to the United States.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), textiles and clothing exports to the US accounted for nearly 94% of the total exports to North America. Exports to the US grew by 10.72%, rising from $5.444 billion in FY24 to $6.028 billion in FY25.

In contrast, exports to Canada saw a marginal decline of 0.80%, falling to $386.1 million in FY25 from $389.2 million in the previous year.

The increase in exports to the US comes as Pakistan has regained market share due to a slowdown in textile exports from regional competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

On the import side, Pakistan’s purchases from North America grew by 26.98%, reaching $2.588 billion in FY25, with the bulk of imports coming from the US. A new agreement with the US will see Pakistan import an additional $2.5 billion worth of goods to address the trade imbalance.

Exports to Latin America declined by 7.52% to $73.5 million in FY25, while exports to Central America fell by 2.89%, reaching $169.3 million. However, exports to South America increased by 4.87%, reaching $349.6 million in FY25.

Previous article
PRL announces 15-day refinery shutdown for regeneration from August 17
Next article
Capital Smart Motors to launch Forthing Friday REEV, a 1,150 km range-extended electric SUV
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s pharma sector eyes US market expansion with new tariff advantage

New tariff policy provides Pakistan a competitive edge over India and China; regulatory approvals from US authorities will be crucial for unlocking this potential 

Capital Smart Motors to launch Forthing Friday REEV, a 1,150 km range-extended electric SUV

PRL

PRL announces 15-day refinery shutdown for regeneration from August 17

Askari Bank to redeem PKR 6 billion TFCs through Call Option on September 17, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.