Pakistan’s exports to North America rise by nearly 10% to $6.415 billion, driven by US textile demand

Pakistan’s merchandise exports to North America saw an increase of 9.97% in FY25, reaching $6.415 billion compared to $5.833 billion in FY24, largely driven by a surge in shipments to the United States.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), textiles and clothing exports to the US accounted for nearly 94% of the total exports to North America. Exports to the US grew by 10.72%, rising from $5.444 billion in FY24 to $6.028 billion in FY25.

In contrast, exports to Canada saw a marginal decline of 0.80%, falling to $386.1 million in FY25 from $389.2 million in the previous year.

The increase in exports to the US comes as Pakistan has regained market share due to a slowdown in textile exports from regional competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

On the import side, Pakistan’s purchases from North America grew by 26.98%, reaching $2.588 billion in FY25, with the bulk of imports coming from the US. A new agreement with the US will see Pakistan import an additional $2.5 billion worth of goods to address the trade imbalance.

Exports to Latin America declined by 7.52% to $73.5 million in FY25, while exports to Central America fell by 2.89%, reaching $169.3 million. However, exports to South America increased by 4.87%, reaching $349.6 million in FY25.