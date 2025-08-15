Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s pharma sector eyes US market expansion with new tariff advantage

New tariff policy provides Pakistan a competitive edge over India and China; regulatory approvals from US authorities will be crucial for unlocking this potential 

By News Desk

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector is looking to capitalise on new US tariff policies, which offer the country a competitive advantage over its regional rivals. Under the new tariffs, Pakistan faces a 19% duty on exports to the United States, compared to 25-50% for India and up to 50% for China.

This favorable tariff structure presents an opportunity for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry to expand exports to the US, a market dominated by India and China. However, experts say that regulatory approvals from US authorities will be crucial for unlocking this potential.

In 2024, Indian pharmaceutical exports to the US were valued at over $8.5 billion, while Chinese exports totaled more than $2.5 billion. 

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports saw a 34% increase in FY25, reaching $457 million, the highest growth in two decades. Pakistan currently exports medicines to 70 countries across Europe, Central Asia, Africa, and the US.

The US is also facing shortages of various medicines, creating further opportunities for countries like Pakistan to meet the growing demand. Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, with government and industry support, could significantly boost its exports by adhering to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards and investing in modern manufacturing facilities.

With Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with the US strengthening, there is optimism that the pharmaceutical industry can make inroads into the US market in the coming months.

Previous article
Capital Smart Motors to launch Forthing Friday REEV, a 1,150 km range-extended electric SUV
Next article
Swabi tobacco industry protests deployment of FBR officials, Rangers at factories
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.