Pakistan’s SBP reserves edge up by $11 million, reach $14.24 billion

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $11 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.24 billion as of August 8, according to data released on Friday.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.49 billion, with net reserves held by commercial banks recorded at $5.25 billion.

The central bank did not cite any reason for the weekly increase. “During the week ended on 08-Aug-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 11 million to US$ 14,243.2 million,” the statement said.

This marks a reversal from the previous week, when SBP reserves fell by $72 million.

Between June 2024 and April 2025, the SBP purchased $7.23 billion from domestic foreign exchange markets, as per central bank data published last month.