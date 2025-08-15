Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s SBP reserves edge up by $11 million, reach $14.24 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves stand at $19.49 billion as commercial banks hold $5.25 billion; SBP records first weekly rise after $72 million drop last week

By Monitoring Desk

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $11 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.24 billion as of August 8, according to data released on Friday.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.49 billion, with net reserves held by commercial banks recorded at $5.25 billion.

The central bank did not cite any reason for the weekly increase. “During the week ended on 08-Aug-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 11 million to US$ 14,243.2 million,” the statement said.

This marks a reversal from the previous week, when SBP reserves fell by $72 million.

Between June 2024 and April 2025, the SBP purchased $7.23 billion from domestic foreign exchange markets, as per central bank data published last month.

Previous article
Leghari directs DISCOs to finalize single-point power supply agreements with SEZs, industrial estates
Next article
National savings announces winners of Rs100 and Rs1,500 prize bond draws for August 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.