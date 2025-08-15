Pakistan’s short-term inflation rises 0.31% week-on-week, 2.21% YoY

Pakistan’s short-term inflation increased by 0.31% compared to the previous week, with a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 2.21%, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

Out of the 51 items surveyed, 17 items (33.33%) saw price increases, 9 items (17.65%) experienced price decreases, and 25 items (49.02%) remained stable.

Notable price hikes were observed in tomatoes (12.62%), chicken (4.68%), eggs (2.11%), onions (1.98%), and garlic (1.60%). Conversely, significant price drops were recorded for bananas (2.52%), potatoes (1.65%), pulse gram (0.84%), and LPG (0.36%).

The yearly trend showed a 2.21% increase, with major price rises in ladies sandals (55.62%), sugar (22.83%), and beef (13.54%), while prices for onions (52.10%) and tomatoes (34.33%) saw significant decreases.

The lowest income group experienced a weekly inflation increase of 0.31%, while the highest income group also saw a rise of 0.31%. On a yearly basis, the SPI across income segments ranged between 1.46% and 2.99%, with the lowest income group facing a 2.22% increase in SPI.

The price of Sona urea remained stable at Rs4,405 per 50 kg bag, reflecting no change from last week but a 7.35% decrease from the previous year. Meanwhile, cement prices rose to Rs1,412 per 50 kg bag, marking a slight 0.02% increase from the previous week and a 2.50% decrease YoY.

PBS uses the weekly Short-Term Inflation (SPI) to monitor the price movements of essential goods in 17 cities across the country.