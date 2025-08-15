PM Sharif calls for enhanced trade and bilateral ties with Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing trade and people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh. He called for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres.

In a meeting with Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, who paid a courtesy call on him, the prime minister expressed satisfaction with the growing engagement between the two countries across various sectors.

While recalling his “warm and productive” interactions with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Dr. Mohammad Yunus, including their last meeting in Cairo during the D-8 Summit last December, the prime minister welcomed the revival of multiple bilateral mechanisms between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The Bangladesh high commissioner briefed the prime minister on the various measures both countries are taking to facilitate travel, trade, and connectivity. He also expressed his commitment to continuing efforts to bolster the historic bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Shehbaz wished the high commissioner success in his assignment, assuring him of full support in carrying out his responsibilities, and expressed confidence that his tenure would witness continued positive developments in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.