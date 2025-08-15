PRL announces 15-day refinery shutdown for regeneration from August 17

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) will begin its Regeneration Shutdown on August 17, 2025, for approximately 15 days, during which its refinery operations will be halted.

The refinery has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice to notify the TRE Certificate holders about the temporary closure.

“This is to inform you that the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) is carrying out its Regeneration Shutdown starting from August 17, 2025 for approximately 15 days. Consequently, the Refinery will be shut down during this period,” read the notice.

The shutdown is part of regular maintenance, and all operations will cease during this period.

Pakistan Refinery Limited was incorporated in May 1960. The company is engaged in the production and sale of petroleum products. The company is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO).