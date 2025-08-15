Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PRL announces 15-day refinery shutdown for regeneration from August 17

Shutdown is part of regular maintenance, and all operations will cease during this period 

By News Desk
PRL

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) will begin its Regeneration Shutdown on August 17, 2025, for approximately 15 days, during which its refinery operations will be halted.

The refinery has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice to notify the TRE Certificate holders about the temporary closure.

“This is to inform you that the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) is carrying out its Regeneration Shutdown starting from August 17, 2025 for approximately 15 days. Consequently, the Refinery will be shut down during this period,” read the notice. 

The shutdown is part of regular maintenance, and all operations will cease during this period. 

Pakistan Refinery Limited was incorporated in May 1960. The company is engaged in the production and sale of petroleum products. The company is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO).

Previous article
Askari Bank to redeem PKR 6 billion TFCs through Call Option on September 17, 2025
Next article
Pakistan’s exports to North America rise by nearly 10% to $6.415 billion, driven by US textile demand
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.