Air Canada cancels over 600 flights as flight attendants prepare to strike

Air Canada has cancelled more than 600 flights, affecting over 100,000 passengers, as its flight attendants prepared to walk off the job early Saturday. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents approximately 10,000 flight attendants, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday, putting it in a legal position to strike from 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The airline said it began scaling back operations ahead of the possible work stoppage, with picketing expected at four major Canadian airports. CBC reported the strike could begin around 1:00 a.m. if negotiations fail to produce an agreement.

Key issues in the dispute include wage increases and compensation for ground duties such as boarding, which flight attendants say are currently unpaid. While common industry practice ties pay to time in the air, labour experts note that the union has gained public support by highlighting the unpaid nature of pre-flight duties.

Air Canada said in a recent statement that its latest offer would see senior flight attendants earn an average of CAN$87,000 by 2027. CUPE has dismissed the offer as falling short of inflation and market standards. The union has also declined proposals for independent arbitration.

Labour analyst Rafael Gomez said any strike is likely to be brief, given the financial stakes during the peak travel season.