Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt slashes tariff on 300 products to boost industry and exports, commerce minister tells Senate panel

Minister announces phased import duty reductions and reforms to enhance trade competitiveness and reduce costs

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal informed the Senate that the government has approved significant reductions in import tariffs on approximately 300 products. The move aims to foster industrial growth, lower consumer costs, and improve export competitiveness.

In response to a calling attention notice, Kamal explained that the reductions would apply primarily to goods not produced locally, while duties on 900 other products would remain unchanged under the National Tariff Policy. Previously, some import tariffs had reached up to 40%, and the revised structure is expected to facilitate the access to raw materials for local production and reduce costs for consumers.

The tariff cuts will be implemented gradually, with some reductions taking effect within the next year, and others phased in over the next two to five years. Kamal highlighted that this was the first instance of tariff rationalisation, a move supported by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet.

The tariff changes are part of a broader shift in Pakistan’s trade and economic policies. Kamal also mentioned governance reforms at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Export Development Fund (EDF), which include technical evaluations of funding requests to ensure greater transparency.

The government is actively working on trade agreements with countries like the UK, Vietnam, Cambodia, and South Korea, with additional visits planned to the European Union, Geneva, and Brussels to further these negotiations.

Previous article
PSX’s KSE-100 likely to maintain upward trend, driven by upcoming corporate results: report
Next article
SUPARCO deploys advanced remote sensing satellite, boosting national development
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.