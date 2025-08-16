Japan explores investment opportunities in Pakistan’s automotive, IT sectors

Japan has shown interest in diversifying its markets amid global trade risks and emphasized the need for regulatory certainty and targeted investment incentives to help Japanese automakers increase exports from Pakistan.

In a meeting held in Tokyo, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Abdul Hameed, met with Japan’s Vice Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Matsuo Takehiko. The discussions were centered on strengthening industrial cooperation, particularly in the automotive and IT sectors.

The meeting highlighted Pakistan’s large, youthful population and its growing market potential, with over 70 Japanese companies already operating in the country. The talks also covered Pakistan’s new industrial policy, which aims to boost exports, reduce tariffs, streamline regulations, and attract more foreign investment, aligning with the Prime Minister’s goal of achieving 6-7% annual economic growth through export-led initiatives.

The two sides also discussed global industry trends, including Japan’s auto industry’s increasing focus on biofuels in emerging markets, led by major players such as Toyota and Suzuki. They reviewed Pakistan’s Auto Industry Development Policy and its transition from punitive measures to incentive-based strategies designed to encourage further investment.

Further, the meeting explored opportunities for Japanese investment in Pakistan’s automotive and textile sectors, with an emphasis on biofuels and the need for regulatory standards to support the growth of the auto industry.