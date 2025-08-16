Pakistan leads call for fair Global Plastics Treaty, urges equal access to green financing

Pakistan has taken a leadership role in advocating for a fair and effective Global Plastics Treaty, calling for equal access to green financing and technology for developing nations.

During an interactive briefing at the Fifth Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5.2) in Geneva, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, led discussions with delegations from Bangladesh, Egypt, Tajikistan, Malaysia, and Sudan.

The session, which aims to finalize an agreement to combat plastic pollution, saw Malik highlighting the disproportionate environmental and socio-economic impacts faced by developing nations.

Malik pointed out that the wealthiest nations, which consume the most plastic, receive the largest share of green financing, leaving poorer countries with insufficient support to address the challenges of plastic pollution and climate change.

He emphasized that the treaty should prioritize technology transfer, capacity building, and financial mechanisms aimed at supporting the nations most affected by environmental degradation.