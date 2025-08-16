Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector faces negative growth of 0.74% in FY25

Textile, food, and chemicals sectors contribute to overall decline in LSM output; automobile and other transport sectors show growth

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD — The Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector of Pakistan has recorded a decline of 0.74% in financial year 2024-25, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

While LSM registered a year-on-year growth of 4.14% in June, it saw a month-on-month decline of 3.67%. The negative growth in FY25 was driven by several key sectors including tobacco, textiles, garments, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles.

Sectors such as food, chemicals, cement, and iron & steel also contributed to the overall decline in the LSM sector. However, there were a few sectors that showed significant growth. These include beverages (1.29%), tobacco (7%), textiles (2.49%), wearing apparel (5.7%), coke and petroleum products (5.33%), automobiles (46.15%), and other transport equipment (36.6%).

The food sector, in particular, faced a decline of 1.83%, while chemicals and non-metallic mineral products saw decreases of 3.45% and 7.9%, respectively. The machinery and equipment sector experienced the largest decline, with a drop of 35.46%.

Despite some sectors showing positive results, the overall performance of the LSM sector remains subdued, as several key industries are still struggling to regain momentum.

Previous article
Punjab Food Authority aims to boost food exports to $10 billion, tackles food safety issues
Next article
Air Canada cancels over 600 flights as flight attendants prepare to strike
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.