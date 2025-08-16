Pakistan’s Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector faces negative growth of 0.74% in FY25

ISLAMABAD — The Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector of Pakistan has recorded a decline of 0.74% in financial year 2024-25, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

While LSM registered a year-on-year growth of 4.14% in June, it saw a month-on-month decline of 3.67%. The negative growth in FY25 was driven by several key sectors including tobacco, textiles, garments, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles.

Sectors such as food, chemicals, cement, and iron & steel also contributed to the overall decline in the LSM sector. However, there were a few sectors that showed significant growth. These include beverages (1.29%), tobacco (7%), textiles (2.49%), wearing apparel (5.7%), coke and petroleum products (5.33%), automobiles (46.15%), and other transport equipment (36.6%).

The food sector, in particular, faced a decline of 1.83%, while chemicals and non-metallic mineral products saw decreases of 3.45% and 7.9%, respectively. The machinery and equipment sector experienced the largest decline, with a drop of 35.46%.

Despite some sectors showing positive results, the overall performance of the LSM sector remains subdued, as several key industries are still struggling to regain momentum.