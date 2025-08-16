SUPARCO deploys advanced remote sensing satellite, boosting national development

ISLAMABAD — The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Saturday announced the successful deployment and operational readiness of Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space research capabilities.

Launched on July 31, 2025, from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), the satellite has established stable communication with ground stations and begun transmitting high-resolution images, enabling critical data for national sectors, according to a SUPARCO press release.

The satellite’s high-quality imaging capabilities are expected to revolutionise urban planning, infrastructure development, and regional planning, while also assisting in monitoring urban expansion and development trends.

“The satellite will enhance disaster management systems by providing timely alerts for floods, landslides, and earthquakes,” the press release stated. Additionally, it will support agricultural productivity by mapping crop patterns and optimising water resource management, contributing to food security.

The satellite will also play a vital role in national projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), helping in mapping transport networks, identifying geohazards, and ensuring the efficient use of resources.

SUPARCO’s recent achievements in space research include the launch of Pakistan’s indigenously developed Electro-Optical satellite EO-1 earlier this year, as well as plans for the country’s lunar rover mission in collaboration with China’s Chang’E 8 mission in 2028.

The successful deployment of this satellite adds to Pakistan’s growing space program, which is increasingly contributing to both national development and global scientific progress.