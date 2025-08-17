ICCI calls for faster digital transformation to unlock Pakistan’s e-commerce potential

The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to accelerate digital transformation in order to strengthen the country’s e-commerce sector and improve Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global marketplace.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry underscored that while digital commerce is driving economic growth worldwide, Pakistan’s share in the global e-commerce economy remains far below its potential, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The business leaders called for policies that support digital infrastructure, expand internet penetration, ensure reliable payment gateways, and promote financial inclusion, enabling more entrepreneurs—particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs)—to leverage digital platforms.

They stressed that Pakistan’s youth, which makes up the majority of the population, could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of e-commerce if provided with the necessary training and facilities.

The chamber also highlighted that expanding digital literacy programmes, improving logistics systems, and easing regulations for online businesses would not only generate millions of job opportunities but also boost exports by linking local producers with global buyers.

President Nasir Mansoor emphasised that stronger collaboration between the government, private sector, and technology companies is critical to unlocking Pakistan’s digital economy. “If we invest in innovation and digital entrepreneurship today, we can transform Pakistan into a hub of regional e-commerce in the coming years,” he remarked.