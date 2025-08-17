Maryam Nawaz launches Punjab’s first veterinary internship programme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of the province’s first comprehensive internship programme for 1,000 veterinary graduates and para vets, an initiative designed to strengthen the livestock sector.

“A substantial amount of Rs600 million has been allocated for the veterinary internship program,” the Chief Minister said. “Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s internship programme, veterinary graduates will get a monthly stipend of Rs60,000, while para vets/livestock assistants will get Rs40,000 per month during internship.”

She explained that veterinary graduates holding a DVM degree recognised by the Higher Education Commission are eligible to apply in their respective districts, while young people who have completed a two-year LAD course may also apply.

“Veterinary graduates and para vets can apply from home via link: www.jobs.punjab.gov.pk. Quota for Veterinary Assistants, AI-Technicians and Lab Assistants in 36 districts of Punjab has been fixed,” the CM added.

Maryam Nawaz said the programme will ensure that livestock farmers receive treatment and consultation facilities at their doorsteps, helping to promote and develop Punjab’s livestock sector. “Veterinary Internship Program will not only provide practical experience to youth in the field but will also provide them with a monthly stipend,” she underscored.

Highlighting the broader goals, she said: “We want to take full advantage of the true potential of livestock in Punjab. Increased milk and meat production will also increase foreign exchange reserves.”

Reaffirming her commitment, the Chief Minister declared: “We want to make Punjab a hub for livestock and dairy development. We are with livestock farmers today, and will stand by them in future as well.”