Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s mutual fund industry expands nearly sevenfold in six years, reaches Rs3.93 trillion

Shariah-compliant funds gain traction, retail participation rises amid regulatory reforms and digital transformation push

By Monitoring Desk
DREAMSTIME - MUTUAL FUNDS CHOICES ILLUSTRATION

Pakistan’s mutual fund industry has grown nearly seven times over the past six years, with total assets reaching Rs3.93 trillion by June 2025, up from Rs578 billion in 2019, driven by strong demand in both conventional and Shariah-compliant investments, according to fresh data from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Conventional funds expanded 5.2 times to Rs2.206 trillion, while Shariah-compliant funds surged 6.7 times to Rs1.726 trillion, narrowing the market share gap. Shariah-compliant products now constitute 44% of the industry, up from 39% in 2019, reflecting a growing investor preference for Islamic finance.

Mutual fund deposits, which had jumped from Rs2.70 trillion in June 2024 to Rs4.43 trillion in December 2024, fell by over Rs500 billion to Rs3.93 trillion by June 2025. A senior SECP official attributed the decline to the federal government’s incremental tax of up to 16% on banks with an advance-to-deposit ratio below 50% as of December 31, 2024. “To meet the Advance-to-Deposit Ratio requirement, banks had to either expand lending or reduce deposits. To ease deposit pressure, they encouraged large clients to shift funds into mutual funds, temporarily boosting mutual fund assets. Once the ratio target was met, much of that money flowed back into the banking system after December 31,” the official explained. The decline represented around 10% from December 2024 to June 2025, though assets still recorded a substantial year-on-year increase.

The SECP has been engaging with industry stakeholders through focus group sessions to map the next phase of reforms. Key priorities include digital transformation of mutual funds, introduction of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and launching infrastructure- and ESG-based funds to meet sustainable investment demand. The regulator also aims to revamp mutual fund distribution models, promote systematic investment plans (SIPs) for retail investors, enhance financial inclusion—particularly for women—and strengthen prudential limits, governance, and transparency standards to protect investors.

Market analysts say the sector’s growth has been supported by low bank deposit returns, rising financial literacy, and regulatory backing. However, they caution that sustaining momentum will require continued innovation, wider accessibility, and robust oversight.

Retail investors now hold 39.2% of total Assets Under Management (AUMs) in 2025, up from 38% in 2019, while corporate investors’ share fell slightly to 61% from 62%. Overall, 56% of AUMs are conventional and 44% are Shariah-compliant. The SECP data also indicates 768,769 individual investors and 6,361 corporate investors in the market, highlighting growing retail participation in mutual funds and the broader capital markets.

Previous article
Sindh government objects to federal 800 MW wheeling allocation, calls for regulatory oversight by Nepra
Next article
TCP rejects lowest sugar import bids, accepts higher-priced offers amid documentation issues
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Rawalpindi housing societies brought under full property tax net, bills to...

Excise and Taxation Department to issue annual domestic, commercial, and luxury tax bills from September; 5% early payment rebate announced

ICCI calls for faster digital transformation to unlock Pakistan’s e-commerce potential

World Bank rates $195m power distribution project ‘moderately satisfactory’

Dar lands in UK to push digital, fintech and AI cooperation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.