Pakistan’s new remote sensing satellite declared fully operational

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has confirmed that the country’s newly launched remote sensing satellite has successfully reached orbit and is performing optimally.

The satellite, launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China on July 31, 2025, has now established reliable communication with ground stations and begun transmitting high-resolution imagery. According to SUPARCO expert sources, this breakthrough will ensure the availability of valuable data across multiple national sectors.

With its advanced imaging capabilities, the satellite is expected to transform urban planning, infrastructure development, and regional monitoring. It will play a vital role in tracking urban expansion and guiding development trends.

SUPARCO sources emphasized that the satellite will also reinforce disaster management efforts by providing real-time data during floods, landslides, earthquakes, and other natural hazards. Additionally, it will support environmental monitoring, including glacier melt, deforestation, and broader climate change indicators.

Agriculture is set to benefit as well, with satellite-based data helping to enhance crop monitoring and improve productivity. Meanwhile, the project is closely tied to national initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), offering applications in transport network mapping, geo-hazard identification, and efficient resource utilization.

“These capabilities will not only improve decision-making in various sectors but also strengthen sustainable socio-economic development and technological autonomy of Pakistan,” the sources noted.

They further highlighted that the achievement underscores Pakistan’s steady progress in space-based technologies and reflects SUPARCO’s commitment to advancing national infrastructure. “Moreover, it will not only help achieve self-reliance in space science but also provide new opportunities for development, sustainability and informed decision-making in key sectors,” the expert sources added.