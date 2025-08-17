World Bank rates $195m power distribution project ‘moderately satisfactory’

The World Bank has assessed Pakistan’s $195 million Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project as “moderately satisfactory,” citing slow disbursements but steady progress toward its development goals.

According to official World Bank documents, the project — approved in December 2021 and effective from 15 August 2022 — is scheduled for a mid-term review in September 2025. To date, only $18.13 million has been disbursed, leaving $176.87 million undisbursed.

The documents noted that “the project has made satisfactory progress toward being on track to achieve its development objectives by the closing date.”

To boost momentum, the Bank approved an additional $55 million in IDA credit on 27 June 2025. This financing, it said, “will further enhance the operational and financial performance of the targeted DISCOs and advance the nation’s power sector reform agenda.”

The government has also been advised to continue with the updated Project Implementation Enhancement Plan (PIEP), which focuses on three areas: procurement enhancement, environment and social (E&S) compliance, and strengthening the capacity of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU).