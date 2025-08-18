Ahsan Iqbal launches URAAN AI Techathon 1.0, calls it milestone in digital history

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Monday rolled out the ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’, a national competition designed to engage Pakistan’s brightest minds in developing artificial intelligence solutions for high-priority sectors.

The launch forms part of the government’s wider URAAN Pakistan – National Innovation Mission, which aims to align AI-driven progress with policy goals in areas such as health, education, agriculture, industry and governance. Registration has opened through an online portal that will serve as the central hub for applications, updates, resources and event coordination.

Planning Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal, speaking at the ceremony, said the Techathon marked the start of national-level AI contests in the country and described it as “a milestone in Pakistan’s digital history.” He underlined that AI is no longer a distant trend but a present-day reality shaping economies through algorithms.

“Pakistan will not be a spectator in the AI revolution; it will become an emerging leader,” he declared, stressing the need to avoid dependence on external technologies. He said the Techathon was not just a competition but a movement to harness youth participation in national development.

Iqbal reiterated that stability, policy continuity and reforms were critical to progress, adding that the government would support local startups, universities and technology parks in advancing innovative AI solutions. The initiative reflects the vision of URAAN Pakistan, which aspires to steer the country toward becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2035.

He explained that URAAN Pakistan rests on five pillars, with the Techathon directly tied to e-Pakistan and youth empowerment. Artificial intelligence, he added, was being integrated into academic curricula while national capacity was being mobilised through this mission.

“Our youth have the same enthusiasm that powered the world’s leading tech hubs,” the minister said. “Their thinking, ideas and vision are Pakistan’s greatest assets.”

He illustrated how AI could predict crop diseases, assist doctors in medical diagnoses and deliver quality education to every child. To build this foundation, Iqbal also announced government plans for a national AI policy, task force, funding streams and centres of excellence, urging young Pakistanis to innovate boldly and showcase their capabilities globally.