CDNS achieves Rs140 billion savings inflows target for July 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has successfully achieved Rs 140 billion in savings inflows for the first month of the current fiscal year, from July 1 to 31, 2025. This is part of the Rs 1.3 trillion savings inflow target set for Fiscal Year 2025-26.

In addition to the overall savings target, the CDNS has also set a Rs 50 billion target for Islamic investments in 2025-26, aiming to promote the growth of the Islamic economy in Pakistan, a senior official from CDNS said on Monday.

The official further explained that the CDNS has set a total savings inflow target of Rs 1.65 trillion for the current fiscal year. This initiative is part of the government’s strategy to promote a savings culture across the country.

Last year, the CDNS surpassed its target, achieving Rs 1.742 trillion in fresh bonds, exceeding 100% of the annual target for the fiscal year 2023-24, which ran from July 1 to June 30.

In the previous fiscal year (2022-23), CDNS had also surpassed its target by reaching Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds, exceeding the target by Rs 200 billion, compared to the Rs 1.3 trillion target set for the previous fiscal year 2021-22.

The official highlighted that CDNS is working on various institutional reforms and introducing new innovations, such as the recent introduction of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), to enhance customer service and facilitate ease of access to savings for users.