Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Chinese garment group invests $100 million in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zone

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif backs Challenge Fashion’s $100 million investment project, expecting $400 million in exports

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chinese garment manufacturer Challenge Fashion Private Limited has unveiled plans to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Pakistan, marking an investment of $100 million over the next five years. The initiative is expected to generate $400 million in exports.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in attendance, who met with the company’s delegation led by Chairman Huwang Weiguo.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his support for the venture, highlighting that the SEZ would foster technology transfer, skill development, and promote sustainable industrial growth in Pakistan.

He further directed relevant authorities to offer maximum facilitation to the Chinese group, reinforcing the government’s commitment to advancing the industrial component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Sharif also emphasized Pakistan’s interest in attracting additional Chinese industries to establish production units in the country.

The prime minister also informed the delegation about an upcoming China-Pakistan Business-to-Business Conference, which aims to open new opportunities for private-sector collaboration between the two nations.

Chairman Huwang Weiguo thanked Prime Minister Sharif for his support and emphasized that the company was building a modern textile industry in Pakistan. Challenge Fashion has already invested $17 million in the country since 2014.

The event was attended by several federal ministers, including Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, and Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other senior government officials.

Previous article
Fertilizer consumption sees mixed performance in July 2025, DAP faces sharp decline
Next article
Chinese garment group invests $100 million in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zone
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Zarea Limited initiates global expansion with first export consignment to UAE

The move marks the launch of Zarea’s strategy to diversify revenue and showcase Pakistan’s agricultural products globally

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Development Project to supply gas to SSGCL

Lawmakers flag irregularities in NHA road project award

Government plans new gas connections at LNG rates

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.