Chinese garment group invests $100 million in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zone

ISLAMABAD: Chinese garment manufacturer Challenge Fashion Private Limited has unveiled plans to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Pakistan, marking an investment of $100 million over the next five years. The initiative is expected to generate $400 million in exports.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in attendance, who met with the company’s delegation led by Chairman Huwang Weiguo.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his support for the venture, highlighting that the SEZ would foster technology transfer, skill development, and promote sustainable industrial growth in Pakistan.

He further directed relevant authorities to offer maximum facilitation to the Chinese group, reinforcing the government’s commitment to advancing the industrial component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Sharif also emphasized Pakistan’s interest in attracting additional Chinese industries to establish production units in the country.

The prime minister also informed the delegation about an upcoming China-Pakistan Business-to-Business Conference, which aims to open new opportunities for private-sector collaboration between the two nations.

Chairman Huwang Weiguo thanked Prime Minister Sharif for his support and emphasized that the company was building a modern textile industry in Pakistan. Challenge Fashion has already invested $17 million in the country since 2014.

The event was attended by several federal ministers, including Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, and Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other senior government officials.