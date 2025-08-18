OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Development Project to supply gas to SSGCL

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production firm, announced the successful commissioning of the Jhal Magsi Development Project in Balochistan. The project, which is now supplying gas to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, was completed after overcoming technical and territorial challenges.

According to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the project is delivering approximately 14 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of pipeline-quality gas and 45 barrels per day of condensate. The gas has been injected into the SSGCL network after the completion of a 98-kilometre gas transportation line from the Jhal Magsi field to the SSGCL tie-in point.

The development activities for the project began in February 2024 following government approval for incentives, including the conversion from the 1997 Petroleum Policy to the Marginal Field Gas Pricing Policy. The project was prioritized to address the national energy demand, and its execution was carried out on an accelerated timeline.

The Jhal Magsi Field, which comprises two wells, is a joint venture in which OGDCL holds a 56% working interest, Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) holds 24%, and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) has a 20% interest.

OGDCL emphasized that the project reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s energy security through sustainable development of domestic hydrocarbon resources.