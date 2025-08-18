Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance agricultural trade and cooperation in landmark deal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, led a high-level delegation at the Ministerial Meeting on Food Security and Agricultural Cooperation in Tehran, achieving significant progress in transforming Pakistan-Iran trade relations in the agricultural sector.

The minister, accompanied by the Director General of the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), attended the meeting co-chaired by his Iranian counterpart, Gholamreza Nourozi. Senior representatives from various ministries, research institutions, and trade authorities of both countries were also present, according to a press release issued on Monday.

One of the major outcomes of the meeting was Iran’s agreement to source a large portion of its rice imports from Pakistan. Both public and private sector imports will now primarily rely on Pakistani rice, ensuring a stable export market for the country.

The minister also addressed longstanding challenges faced by fruit exporters and secured firm commitments from Iran to resolve issues in mango exports, particularly delays in import permits and foreign exchange allocations. These measures are expected to boost exports of Pakistani mangoes to Iran.

Additionally, the livestock and meat sector was prioritized, with Iran agreeing to source around 60% of its meat imports from Pakistan. Iran also committed to importing large volumes of maize from Pakistan and pledged to resolve related technical and procedural issues promptly.

Recognizing the importance of science-driven agricultural solutions, both nations agreed to enhance cooperation between the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Iranian research institutions. This partnership will focus on mutual areas of interest, including crop research, livestock breeding, water management, and innovations for farmers.

The meeting also led to the agreement on several facilitation measures, such as faster customs clearance, establishment of warehouses and cold chain systems, and improvements in border infrastructure to ensure the efficient and high-quality transportation of perishable commodities.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to advancing towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to provide a long-term framework for expanding agricultural trade.

A Joint Committee on Agricultural Cooperation was formed to ensure effective implementation of the agreements, with meetings scheduled every six months to monitor progress and address any emerging issues.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed gratitude to the Government of Iran for its constructive approach and hospitality. He also highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen trade relations with neighboring countries and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting food security and agricultural development.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Joint Communiqué, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-Iran cooperation in agriculture and trade.