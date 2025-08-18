Pakistan, Sweden explore new avenues for trade and investment

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday met with Sweden’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde, to discuss trade, investment opportunities, and prospects for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The Ambassador began by offering condolences over the recent loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and cloudbursts in Pakistan. Minister Jam Kamal Khan thanked her for the gesture, calling the disaster a reminder of the urgent global challenge of climate change.

During the talks, both sides reviewed strategies to deepen economic ties, particularly in trade expansion. The minister underlined Pakistan’s strengths in textiles, ready-made garments, IT, mining, surgical instruments, sports equipment, and technical education, stressing that Swedish investors could reap substantial benefits in these sectors.

The Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan’s global standing in textile exports, adding that Swedish buyers consider Pakistani products among the best worldwide. She noted that many Swedish small and medium-sized enterprises are keen to explore Pakistan’s garment sector, and a Swedish business delegation will soon visit Karachi to meet local manufacturers and examine export opportunities.

Outlining government reforms, Jam Kamal Khan said Pakistan is gradually reducing import tariffs—set to fall to 15–20 percent within the next five years under the Prime Minister’s directives. He explained that the policy encourages exports while permitting imports of high-quality goods not available locally, enabling value addition before re-export.

The minister also pointed to compliance reforms, citing the creation of the National Compliance Centre (NCC) to help domestic businesses align with national and global standards. He suggested that the NCC could host seminars for foreign firms and diplomatic missions to clarify Pakistan’s compliance processes.

Mining, renewable energy, green technologies, vocational training, and skill development were identified as priority areas for future collaboration. The minister particularly emphasized Pakistan’s young and skilled workforce, highlighting healthcare as a sector where Pakistani professionals, including nursing staff, could help address shortages in Europe.

Jam Kamal Khan noted that over 40 Swedish firms, including international brands like H&M and IKEA, already source products from Pakistan, reflecting strong bilateral trade links. He urged Sweden to invest further in renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing, IT, and infrastructure, and invited Swedish participation in upcoming trade fairs such as FoodAg 2025.

He also thanked Sweden for its consistent support of Pakistan’s GSP+ status within the European Union, calling for continued advocacy in the upcoming review. In addition, he proposed greater interaction between Pakistan’s central bank and Swedish regulators to resolve banking compliance challenges faced by exporters.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening ties with Stockholm, the minister said both nations hold vast untapped potential for political, economic, and people-to-people cooperation.