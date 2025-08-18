Sign inSubscribe
PTA restores 72% of telecom sites after nationwide disruption

Authority collaborates with CMOs to bring affected services back online

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced significant progress on Sunday in restoring telecom services across the country, following a major disruption that affected numerous cell sites.

Although the exact cause of the outage has not been disclosed, PTA confirmed that more than 72 percent of the impacted sites are now operational. The authority is working closely with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to ensure the remaining offline sites are restored as quickly as possible.

The PTA expressed its commitment to maintaining continuous connectivity for users, praising the prompt response of mobile operators who aided customers during the outage.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the regulatory body assured the public that it would continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates on the progress of service restoration in the affected areas.

Zarea Limited initiates global expansion with first export consignment to UAE
SBP Governor highlights low domestic savings rate as key structural challenge
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

