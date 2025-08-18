Punjab CM orders transport fare cuts following diesel price reduction

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed steps to lower transport fares in the province following a reduction in diesel prices.

“Reduction in transport fares is a right of the people; their exploitation will not be allowed,” she said. The chief minister instructed authorities to ensure that the revised fares are prominently displayed.

She also directed district administrations and the provincial transport department to take action against transporters who fail to follow the government-announced fares.

On August 15, the federal government announced a decrease of Rs12.84 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) for the upcoming fortnight, while petrol prices remain unchanged. From August 16, HSD will be priced at Rs272.99 per litre, and petrol will continue at Rs264.61.

The prices of superior kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also been reduced by Rs7.19 and Rs8.20 per litre, respectively.