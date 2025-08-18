Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab CM orders transport fare cuts following diesel price reduction

Authorities instructed to display revised fares and act against non-compliant transporters

By News Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed steps to lower transport fares in the province following a reduction in diesel prices.

“Reduction in transport fares is a right of the people; their exploitation will not be allowed,” she said. The chief minister instructed authorities to ensure that the revised fares are prominently displayed.

She also directed district administrations and the provincial transport department to take action against transporters who fail to follow the government-announced fares.

On August 15, the federal government announced a decrease of Rs12.84 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) for the upcoming fortnight, while petrol prices remain unchanged. From August 16, HSD will be priced at Rs272.99 per litre, and petrol will continue at Rs264.61.

The prices of superior kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also been reduced by Rs7.19 and Rs8.20 per litre, respectively.

Previous article
Backed by Yango, Pakistan’s Trukkr raises close to $10mn to fuel freight tech growth
Next article
Government plans new gas connections at LNG rates
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.