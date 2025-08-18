Sign inSubscribe
Zarea Limited initiates global expansion with first export consignment to UAE

The move marks the launch of Zarea’s strategy to diversify revenue and showcase Pakistan’s agricultural products globally

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Zarea Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest B2B platforms for commodities, has announced the successful shipment of its first export consignment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy.

The company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, highlighting the milestone as part of its efforts to present Pakistan’s agricultural produce to international markets and explore growth opportunities.

“This achievement reflects Zarea’s commitment to becoming a key player in global B2B e-commerce and diversifying its revenue streams,” the company stated.

Zarea recently established its wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE, named ZAREA COMMERCE FZCO, and launched its regional headquarters in Dubai. The company said this strategic move would position it to further penetrate international markets and enhance its role in technology-driven B2B trade.

The expansion aligns with Zarea’s long-term strategy to accelerate export-led growth, digitize trade processes, and strengthen its international footprint.

